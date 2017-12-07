AGM reflects on a great year in the pool for club

Step Rock Amateurs Swimming Club celebrated another year of success at their annual AGM which was held recently.

Outgoing president, Euan Sparks praised the swimmers and coaches and the invaluable contribution made by the huge number of helpers and volunteers.

For the first time in the club’s history, Step Rock finished first in all four Novice League categories – namely in the boys and girls nine-and-under and in the boys and girls 10-and-over age groups.

Several of these swimmers went on and won the season-end finale – the Geordie Wotherspoon Championship – by a considerable margin too.

Individual wins came from Corey Philip, Kayla Bain, Daniel Wilson, Abigail May, Beinn Anderson, Jasmine Latto and Finch Geary, whilst Kaitlyn Lumsden, Corey Findlay, Sam Coull, Jack Webster, Ava Webster, Sam Jaffray and Ellie Wilson all raced to podium placings too. The superb nature of the team performance was exemplified in the relays where the Step Rock A teams took first place in each of the four races.

The Spring Carnegie Mini-Meet was a particularly successful one for our younger swimmers. No fewer than 29 of our 7-11-year olds participated, and in a tremendous effort from the entire team, Step Rock swept to its first-ever win at this meet, taking the Top club award with 484 points, more than double the total of the next best club.

In all-round displays of swimming, Beinn Anderson and Ellie Wilson took home Best Boy and Best Girl awards, sharing the podium with numerous other Step Rock medallists.

Trophies were presented to Beinn Anderson and Kaitlyn Lumsden (under 10s); Fraser Stewart and Isla Thoms (under 12s); Charlie Gillespie and Anna Hedley (under 14s); Isaac Laker and Mairi Noble (open gents and ladies).

In addition, the Club makes a special award to a boy and girl each year who have stood out as an example and role model to other swimmers for their all-round attitude and achievement. The 2017 winners were Daniel Wilson and Isla Hedley.