Alfred Dunhill: Where to watch Fifer Connor Syme

Fife’s Connor Syme will begin his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship campaign at the Home of Golf on Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old, from Drumoig, is aiming for another top 15 finish at the event and with it some crucial Race to Dubai points.

A top 110 finish in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai standings would see the pro earn full playing rights on the main tour next season.

Currently Syme is currently 121st on the rankings with a few events of the tour season, including the Dunhill, left to play.

Some of the world’s best golfers will compete at this year’s event, played over the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, including European Ryder Cup heroes Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.

Americans Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau will be aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of being part of the losing US side.

Full details of the draw are available now on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship website, but for readers wanting to go out and support Connor, he’ll start his first round on the Old Course’s first hole at 10:17.

On Friday Connor will be at Kingsbarns with a 9:22 start on the tenth tee.

His third round on Saturday starts at 10:50 on tee 1.

After three rounds the field is reduced to the leading 60 professionals and those tying for 60th place.

The tournament is famous for its pro-am event, which runs at the same time as the European Tour competition, and this year Connor has been paired with Dave Farrell from rock group Linkin Park.

A full interview with Connor will appear in this week’s Fife Herald and St Andrews Citizen.