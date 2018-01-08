Allen reaches the gold standard in Glasgow

Leven Las Vegas Running Club veteran Allen Marr scored a major championship success at the weekend.

Marr, representing his Scottish Athletics club PH Racing Club, was competing at the Scottish National Indoor Masters 3000m held at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow where he won a gold medal in the over-60 age category and set a new personal best in the process.

Having only taken up running less than three years ago, it was his first-ever appearance on an indoor track and his first national championship victory.

After the event the local runner said: “It was an amazing experience to run in such a fantastic arena alongside some of the best athletes in the country.

“I was pretty nervous while I warmed up and made my way to the start but once the gun went I felt great and was able to settle in at a good pace among the front runners.

“I ran my fastest time so far over the 3000m distance and was overjoyed to achieve my dream of being a Scottish national champion.”

Three of the recent graduates from Leven Las Vegas’ hugely successful Couch to 5k running program took part in their first official running event on Sunday when they navigated the challenging course at the first race in the Skull Mountain Winter Challenge series held at Balbirnie Park in Markinch. Dawn Watson, Lynsay Bell and Jenni Johnston overcame the icy trails and stream crossings in great style.

Also running for LLV were Chris Russell, who finished in third place, and fellow member Jim Dunstan.

Karen Britten escaped the winter weather by jetting off to Florida to take part in the Disney Challenge event.

Karen successfully accomplished the fantastic feat of completing both a half-marathon and a full marathon while in the States.

On New Years Day at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy there were PBs for Kevin Hughes and Teresa Guild.

Kevin followed this up on Saturday morning at the same venue by further improving his best time.

Also on Saturday morning at St Andrews parkrun, Caroline Robertson who is another Couch to 5k graduate set her best time so far.