An evening to remember on the Racewall track

What an exciting night’s racing it turned out to be at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday night with two rollovers, plenty of shunts and spins in a hectic 19 race programme with all but 100 cars in the pits.

Gregor Turner was having his first outing of the season in the Formula IIs and promptly won both of his heats and then the final whilst Tam Rutherford Jnr won two Saloons heats and Lewis Clark Burgoyne a heat and a final in the Minis whilst Liam McGill did likewise in the ORCi Stock rods.

Dave Waterhouse and Matt Stoneman were welcome visitors from South of the Border whilst Chris Burgoyne, Emma Mellis were like Turner having their first outing of the season.

Local drivers on the grid included Gordon Moodie (Windygates).

The first heat saw Turner soon go through into the lead and once there went through for a comfortable win over Moodie and Steven Burgoyne.

Despite having to start from the back of his grade Turner made a god start to the race before going on to claim his second win of the night this time leading home Steven Burgoyne, Garry Sime and Moodie.

When the final started Pete Davidson led the field away and whilst Mellis was soon through into second she had Turner in close order.

S. Burgoyne was leading the red graders as they set off after the cars ahead.

Turner caught and passed both Mellis then Davidson in quick succession to take the lead with Sime closing in Davidson.

Peter Watt slowed to retire but Sime was being reeled by S. Burgoyne.

Mellis was spun with S. Burgoyne appearing in second place. However there was a comfortable gap between the two leading cars with Turner going through for his third win of the night where he led home S. Burgoyne with Moodie claiming third during the closing stages of the race with Reid in tenth place.

Burgoyne went on to win the Grand National from Moodie and Stoneman with Turner finishing in tenth place.

David Vaughan was a welcome visitor in the 2 Litre Saloons whilst Andrew Mathieson brought out his old car repanelled and sign written.

Local drivers in action included Ross Watters (Leven).

Watters tangled with another car and had to retire before a race suspension after Cassie rolled his car.

Ruther ford Jnr led on the restart but was eased wide allowing Triggs to go through to win from McLaughlin and Graeme Shevill with E. Mathieson fifth

This Saturday the BriSCA Formula II and Stock Rod drivers are back in action but this time they are backed by the 1300 Saloons and Prostocks.The 1300 saloons are starting their Gold Roof Qualifying Series The meeting starts at 6.00pm