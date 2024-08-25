Ancient Symbols, Modern Game: Fife Steel Unveils Pictish Inspired Kit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife Steel Basketball Club is blending history with sport in their new “Heritage” kit, featuring striking designs from Scotland’s ancient Pictish past.

Seeking to create a design that could reflect both the local area and Scotland’s broader heritage, the Kirkcaldy-based club turned to the ancient past, showcasing intricate designs inspired by the Pictish carvings found in the nearby Wemyss Caves.

The Picts were an ancient people who once ruled most of Scotland and depicted, by history, as fearsome painted warriors, unconquered by the Romans and finally disapearing around the 10th century. These peoples left behind a legacy that still resonates today with carvings, stone pillars and forts from the ancient past continuing to be uncovered around Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located just a few miles from the club’s home court at St. Andrews High School, the Wemyss Caves are home to a number of Pictish carvings that date back well over a millennium. These symbols offered a unique way for the club to connect with the region’s long history while bringing a distinct and meaningful aesthetic to the basketball court.

Ross Hugh & Miriam Kroll hold the Heritage jersey, with Gavin Hugh wearing the teams new home kit.

In the process of developing the kit, Fife Steel partnered with the Save the Wemyss Cave Society (SWACS), an organization based in East Wemyss dedicated to preserving these historical treasures. Founded in 1986 in response to a devastating fire that destroyed several carvings in Jonathan’s Cave, SWACS has since been committed to protecting the caves, raising awareness of the carvings, and educating the public through a small museum, information center, and guided tours.

This innovative collaboration was driven by a mutual interest in celebrating local heritage. As part of this partnership, the club incorporated SWACS’s "Five Oar Boat" logo and social media handle into the kit’s design to help raise awareness of the society’s mission. Additionally, Fife Steel produced a special jersey featuring the number 86 - commemorating the year SWACS was founded - which will be displayed in the society’s museum, serving as a bridge between the ancient and the modern through the lens of sport.

The club's Chariman, Ross Hugh, and Community Engagement Officer, Gavin Hugh, attended at the "Court Cave" (court as in judicial rather than basketball in this instance) on Sunday, August 25th, to officially present the society with the special kit jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Receiving the jersey, SWACS's Miriam Kroll, said: "We are honoured that Fife Steel chose to work with us on this kit design, incorporating our logo and social media handle. It is very cool. Even if it isn't, necessarily, the most natural collaboration, we are proud to have the club help bring attention to this area of local heritage with this design."

Fife Steel Senior Men in new Heritage Kit. August 2024

The “Heritage” kit made its on court debut during a recent friendly match against the Livingston Raptors, who are a new team for the 2024/25 season. Fife Steel will continue to wear the kit throughout the Lothian League and Tayside & Fife League competitions, hopefully resulting in some raising awareness of SWACS’s mission, enhancing its visibility as a cultural and historical attraction in the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife area.