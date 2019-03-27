Andrew drives his way to the gold standard

A student golfer from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games in the United Arab Emirates.

Andrew Stuart, who is studying for a National Certificate in Professional Golf at SRUC’s Elmwood campus near Cupar, won in the Level 5 – individual stroke play event.

He was one of 7000 athletes from 190 countries competing at the Special Olympics - the world’s largest sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities – held in Abu Dhabi.

The 19-year-old from Dunblane, who has autism, a speech disorder and dyslexia, was introduced to golf by his grandfather at the age of eight and has since competed in four national Special Olympics events.

Andrew said: “It was absolutely amazing. I have never enjoyed myself so much. I thoroughly enjoyed making new friends and playing golf on a fantastic course.”

His mum Laura added: “I am really, really proud of Andrew and all he achieves. Life isn’t easy for him but he has the determination to strive for what he wants to do.”

SRUC lecturer Graeme McDowall said: “It was a great honour for Andrew to be selected to compete in the Special Olympics, and here at SRUC we are all very proud of his achievements.”

Earlier this year, Andrew was one of 12 golfers selected to the first ever Young Person’s Golf Panel established as part of Scottish Golf’s commitment to growing the game.

Andrew hopes to study HNC professional golf next.