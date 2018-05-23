Angela hits the ground running on her return

Making a return to racing after a long injury, Angela Small ran the ‘Chilly Willy Trail Race’.

The race is part of a series of trail runs organised by Falkland Trail Runners in various parks and woods around the Glenrothes area.

And the Haddie showed no sign of rustiness as she made her return.

In the third race of the series, Angela finished the 4.5 mile route in 42.18.

Carrying on from a busy week of racing last week, Eric Anderson raced in the Dumbarton 10k on Thursday night and finished in a time of 44.45.

Duncan Hall won the Maribyrnong Parkrun in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday morning.

Duncan finished the 5k run in 18.26.

Also winning Parkrun on Saturday was Neil Smith, who ran the East Grinstead Parkrun in 17.49.

At St Andrews Parkrun, Jazmin Hay was first over the line in 24.18, followed by Fiona Cruickshanks in 24.32, Natalie Mackay in 24.50, Catriona Duncan 25.58, Karli Hay 28.10, Eric Anderson 2859, Jacqui Mcdonald 32.13 and Hannah Allum 33.26.

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Titch Shaw finished in 23.01 and Debz Hay was 23.29.

Angela Small ran the inaugural Lochore Meadows Parkrun, finishing in 29.27.

In London, Alice Hall ran the Hackney Half Marathon, finishing in a time of 2hr01min.

Training tonight (Wednesday) is at the Lomond Hills, meeting at Falkland Village Hall at 6.45pm.

For any information on the club please visit haddies.weebly.com.

All new members of all abilities are welcome.