Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife-based St Serfs Sea Angling Club have held the first of their summer series of matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife-based St Serfs Sea Angling Club’s matches are under way and George Harris (Dunshalt) won the Summer Sweep at Balmerino.

Colin Hay (Kirkcaldy) was second, Frank McFarlane (Buckhaven) third, Rab Kelly (Kirkcaldy) fourth and Gordon McKay (Cellardyke) fifth. Harris landed the longest fish, a 31cm flounder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first midweek league match is on May 14 at Riverside Drive in Dundee. Registration 12.30pm to 12.45pm at the snack bar car park. Fishing is 1pm to 5pm and the Summer League starts on June 8 at Wormit.

Scotland’s junior squad, now managed by Nuno Santos, and the ladies team held a practice for the Home Nations in Ireland at Carnoustie Beach last weekend.