Ann has fun in the sun while others sit it out

While her fellow Skwerls were left to scurry around in the snow with nowhere to race, Falkland Trail Runner Ann Harley was in warmer climes competing in the Paphos 10k race in sunny Cyprus.

FTR members have enjoyed plenty of age category success in recent weeks and Glenrothes member Ann maintained that winning run on the Mediterranean island.

Conditions were certainly a far bit more favourable over there than they were here and Ann revelled in them, recording a terrifi time in the glorious sunshine.

The race starts in front of Paphos Castle and follows an out and back route along the picturesque palm tree lined Poseidonos Avenue just a few metres from the island’s beach.

Ann excelled to record a personal best of 51 minutes 11 seconds which saw her place first in the female over 60 category.

Overall she finished 139th out of 610 finishers and an excellent 27th from 244 female finishers.

The Cupar ‘5’ road race,Bishop Hill race as well as most of the Saturday morning parkruns all fell victim to the weather like most sporting events.

The Perth parkrun on the North Inch did survive and a couple of FTR members battled through the snow to take part.

Russ Valentine completed the 5k course in 29m 12s with William Starkey just behind in 29m 28s.