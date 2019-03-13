Anna picks up challenge award during busy week

It was a busy weekend for Fife AC, with runners in action on the roads and cross country up and down the country.

Six Fife AC juniors were in action at the prestigious Inter Counties Cross Country Championships in Loughborough, which doubled up as the final British Athletics Cross Challenge and the World Cross Country Championships trials.

In their final race of the cross country season, sisters Anna and Isla Hedley ran well in the U15 girl’s race. Anna was third behind Beatrice Wood of City of Salisbury and Bethany Cook of Bodyworks while Isla was 153rd.

Anna also won British Athletics Cross Challenge after a string of impressive performances across the season.

In the U13 girls race, Isla Thoms was first Scot in 11th. In the U15 boys race, Struan Bennett was 59th, while in the U17 men’s race, Ben Sandilands was 60th and Iain McWhinnie was 69th.

A group of Fife AC runners travelled north to the Inverness Half Marathon. Rory Scott was club’s first finisher, running well in poor conditions to place 16th in a personal best of 1.15.28.

There were also good runs by Akira O’Connor (1.20.02), Greg Milne (1.22.23), Sheena Logan (1.22.57), Mike MacDonald (1.23.05), Morgan Windram Geddes (1.23.22), Jen Spence (1.24.56), Jonny Logan (1.26.48), Rhona Van Rensburg (1.27.13), James Hall (1.27.36), Henrik Van Rensburg (1.27.45), and William Goad (1.37.16).

Derek Rae was also in action over the half marathon distance, travelling south for the Vitality Big Half as part of his London Marathon preparations.

Despite challenging conditions, Derek was very close to his personal best in 69.35 and was first in the T45/46 category.

Closer to home, Fife AC hosted the popular Cupar 5 Mile Road Race. The fast, flat course attracts a high quality field from across the country, with Scottish Commonwealth Games representatives Robbie Simpson of Deeside Harriers and Derek Hawkins of Kilbarchan AC previous winners of the men’s race.

This year Fife AC’s men dominated the race, taking all three podium places.

Lewis Rodgers was the convincing winner, leading the field home in 26.16. Ryan Lafferty and Owen Miller both ran well to complete the top three, running 26.25 and 26.28 respectively.

Karen Kennedy of PH Racing Club was first woman by over a minute in 31.27.

Fife AC’s Maya Stone was second in 32.39.