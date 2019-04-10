Annabel leads them home

Fife AC was successful at home and abroad this week, with runners earning personal bests and victories across Scotland, Europe and Australia.

Annabel Simpson won the Tay 10 Mile Road Race in Perth in a season’s best of 59.21.

There were also age group wins for Hilary Ritchie in the V60 category and Alan Gibson in the V50 category.

Ryan Lafferty won the Kilomathon 13.1km race in Edinburgh in 42.52.

He took the victory by over 30 seconds from Marcus A’agrosa of Gala Harriers in 43.28 and John Brogan of Falkirk Victoria Harriers in 44.56.

Ruby Russell was first female at the Winton Trail Run 5k in East Lothian despite being an U15.

Ruby ran a huge personal best of 19.15, which was over two minutes faster than her previous best set last year.

Further afield, Steph Pennycook won the Brisbane 10k in Australia.

Steph, who is based in Sydney for six weeks as part of the final year of her medical degree at Edinburgh University, ran a course record of 34.17 despite the 6am start and the hot, humid conditions.

Alastair Gudgin, fresh from his PB and team medal at the Scottish 10 Mile Road Championships, ran another personal best of 72.44 at the Prague Half Marathon.