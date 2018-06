The Mixed Open was hosted by Lundin Ladies over the weekend.

Results were: Handicap Zoe and Grant Moir 77 (18) 59; Susan and Paul Clark 83 (23.5) 59.5; Jennifer and Gavin Wheeler 81 (19.5) 61.5

Scratch: Fiona Stoddard and Matthew Robb 71; Maris and Gerry MacCrossan 75; Lesley and Bob Hunter 78

Nearest the pin in two prize winners were Fiona Stoddard and Matthew Robb. Pictured are Grant and Zoe Moir, Captain Frances McIntosh, Matthew Robb and Fiona Stoddard