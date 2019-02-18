Anster Haddies are on the run again

The weekend started for several Anster Haddies with a trip to one of the local parkruns.

Over in Dundee at Camperdown Park, R. McDonald finished in a time of 34.02.

At the St Andrews event, Eric Anderson finished in 19.39 and was second overall.

Other times were Eck Anderson 19.43 M. Reilly 21.15, Y. Dehn 22.38, C. Duncan 26.58 and J. McDonald 39.55.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom, B. Simpson ran 24.16 at the Loch Leven Parkrun and J. Baillie 20.52 at Kirkcaldy.

At the Devilla 15K Trail Race, starting at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan the courseand taking in Devilla Forest, M. Reilly finished in 1hr 6min for a course PB, D. Hay 1.18 Course PB, L. Herd 1.19 course PB, E. Cameron 1.24, K. Hay 1.27 and H. Allum 1.42.