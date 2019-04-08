Anster Haddies are on the run over the country

The weekend began as always for the Anster Haddies with parkruns.

At Beveridge Park Eric Anderson ran 20.48 and Bill Simpson 23.33 over the 5k course.

Over at Camperdown Innes Knight ran 22.30.

Down in Manchester the Haddies were represented by four club runners taking on the marathon distance.

Fiona Cruickshanks took on her first ever 26.2 race and finished in a time of 4.00.18.

First Haddie home running a PB was Jasmin Hay in a time of 3.45.18 while Robyn Mcdonald ran 4.09.58 which was a PB over the distance and Karli Hay ran 4.31.01.

The annual Tay Ten took place on Sunday.

Organised by Perth roadrunners it has become a popular race on the calendar.

The first Haddie home was Lynne Herd in a time of 1.19.25 and, following close behind, Angela Small ran 1.30.04 and Geordie Hay 1.50.58.

All are welcome to join the Haddies meeting at 6.30pm every Wednesday at Waid sports centre.

This Wednesday is the first race of the club championship at Kingsbarns meeting at the village square for 6.30pm promptly, for information visit haddies@weebly.com