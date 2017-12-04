Arbroath 29-33 Waid

Arbroath............................29

Waid...................................33

Waid got back to winning ways after last weekend’s one point defeat and retained their position at the top of the league but not without being made to work hard for it.

Arbroath scored first when Waid missed a chance to clear their attack and in the ruck that followed, the ball was turned over and home team scored a converted try.

Waid responded with a clean take in the lineout and the drive that followed went forward under control and at pace and Kevin Anderson touched down with a conversion by Dylan Muir.

To say that the game was heated is somewhat unfair as it was mostly hard and players took the hits, but after 18 minutes, the referee felt that he had no choice but to ted card an Arbroath player for using an elbow to the face of Niall Hutchison and ending the Waid man’s afternoon in the process.

Despite being a man down, Arbroath scored a converted try under the posts through poor Waid tackling.

Waid responded with stolen ball in the scrum and after lifting the ball from the back and attacking the defence, a kick through was recovered by Jamie Struthers who powered over to score.

The second half opened with an early Arbroath try.

They recovered their own kick off and more lacklustre tackling from Waid allowed them to score.

To the amusement of the side lines, the conversion attempt went parallel to try line however.

Waid kept their hopes up and Alan Drysdale went over for a converted try (Muir) and then Andrew Baxter followed up on a kick through to score a further converted try (Muir) and take the lead.

Again poor tackling allowed Arbroath to score an unconverted try and recover the lead and then Arbroath scored another when they charged down a clearance kick and recovered the ball to score.

Adam Shaw took advantage of a quick tap penalty and forced his way over to score – converted by Dylan Muir to recover the lead.

Unfortunately, the stresses of such a tight match began to boil over and a piece of inappropriate play say a fight break out.

Lewis Bridgman was singled out for a red card although any number of players from either side may easily have gone too.

Arbroath rallied from this and sought to get the lead back, however continuous tackling from Waid saved the day, despite a yellow card for Mark Guthrie as the match ended for not being back 10 meters.

Waid - Brunton, Struthers, Drysdale, Shaw, Andrews, Muir, Hutchison, Anderson, Paton, Nicol, Doran, Blockley, Watson, Bridgman, Guthrie, Marr, George, Adamson, Allen, Denny, Baxter, Perry.