Award nomination for Fifer’s Invictus Games star

Fife veteran and five-times Invictus Games medallist Michael Mellon has reached the final of a prestigious national award.

Michael, from Cardenden, has been nominated for a Sporting Excellence Award in the Soldiering On Awards, which recognise the outstanding achievements of those who have served their country, and the diverse people and groups who work together in support of the armed forces community.

Michael was the only Scot in the UK Invictus 2018 team, which has also been nominated as a team in the same category.

Father-of-three Michael broke his leg while playing rugby for the RAF in 2001, which resulted in compartment syndrome in his left leg.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after fire at Fife flats

£35,000 win for Kirkcaldy bingo club regulars

Great turn out at Connor and Ethan’s memorial game

Despite 12 operations over several years, he remained in constant pain due to severe nerve damage so in 2013 he chose to have his lower leg amputated.

He explained: “It was the hardest call of my life but it worked out to be the right call. I get phantom pains a few times a week and there are periods that I can’t wear my prosthetic leg but I’m a lot more active and in less pain than before the amputation.”

The senior aircraftsman lost his confidence as well as his career, struggled with depression and missed the camaraderie of forces life on civvy street.

Bing supported by Help for Heroes gotd Michael on the road to recovery and he has won a total of five medals in the Invictus Games. He competed in s 2017, winning silver in the sitting volleyball and a bronze in wheelchair basketball as part of the UK team, and went on to win a further hat-trick of medals as the only Scot competing in Sydney 2018 in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and sitting volleyball.

Michael was asked to help set up a group in Fife for the charity Sporting Memories. which helps older people, including those with dementia, reconnect through sport.

He said: “It’s lovely to be nominated for the Soldiering On awards, I met the other finalists at a reception in the House of Lords recently which was a fantastic honour.

“I have a great passion and love for the sports I compete in.

“However I couldn’t have achieved my success over the last year without my brilliant team mates and dedicated coaches. They have had a massive input to my improvement over the course of the year.”