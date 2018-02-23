‘Awesome feeling’ for Mosey after conference clincher

The record books will show that newly-arrived Dan Correale scored the overtime goal that clinched victory for Fife Flyers on Sunday night.

But the strike which secured the point needed to land the Gardiner Conference came from Charlie Mosey. How fitting that it was the team’s unsung hero who delivered the golden game-tying goal that got Fife their first silverware of their Elite League era.

And all in front of his watching father and grandfather, who had flown in from Minnesota for the big match.

“I’m lost for words,” Mosey said. “We came out strong and built a lead, but this Dundee team has shown they’re not going to quit. They scored that sixth goal and we were pretty deflated but at the same time you’ve got to take a deep breath.

“We still had just under a minute to score a goal, we dug it out the corner, Stocks brought it round the net and I found an open spot, and next thing you know it’s in the net.

“It was huge. For my time spent here in the community, and how much support we get from the fans, they’re very deserving of that. I’m glad we have such a hard-working group and we’ve earned it.”

Mosey admitted that Sunday was the best night of his career to date.

“It’s right up there at the top,” he said. “Throughout my career I’ve never really won a championship over high school, college, juniors and pro. So this is a wonderful experience to be able to win something and hopefully we can add to that come play-offs.

“Initially a lot of people doubted us, but we’ve shown from the beginning we’ve got a hard-working group. We weren’t expected to do much but we stuck together and were able to get results, and I think we really deserve it. It’s an awesome feeling.”