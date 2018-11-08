Back to school for golfers aiming to win tour cards

Connor Syme and Calum Hill are aiming to win a place on next season’s European Tour by winning a card at the event’s qualifying school.

Lumine Golf Club in Spain is hosting the final stages of qualifying with both Connor, from Drumoig, and Calum,originally from Kinross, in the field

Over 150 players will take part with the leading 25 (and ties) at the final stage eligible for Category 17 membership of the European Tour for the following season and Category 5 of the Challenge Tour.

Connor and Calum go into the event having differing seasons, with Connor aiming to win his card again after playing on the tour last year.

He narrowly missed out on winning his playing priviledges outright through the tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

For former Kinross High School pupil Calum, who has been based in the States for the past few years before returning to Scotland recently and joining the Challenge Tour, it’s a chance to continue his remarkable rise in the sport.

After making the cut at the US Open this year, Calum went on to win his maiden Challenge Tour title when he won the Northern Ireland Open in the summer.

Q School qualifying runs from November 10 to 15.