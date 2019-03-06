Bell Baxter pupils voted the best by their peers

It was an amazing final round of the 2018/2019 East Cross Country Series at Peffermill in Edinburgh for the pupils of Bell Baxter HS.

Not only were there four overall series medalists for Bell Baxter HS pupils Sophie Coughlin, Arran Howe, Thomas Quigg (all gold) and David Norry (bronze) but the complete Bell Baxter HS squad was awarded the John De Courcy shield.

The shield was presented for the first time in memory of the late John De Courcy who was one of the original architects of the East Series and who passed away suddenly last year.

The shield is presented to the school that in the opinion of all other schools demonstrated camaraderie, sportsmanship and support for others.

Schools were not allowed to vote for their own pupils meaning the local school clearly did enough to impress the athletes on the day.

The event brought together some of the area’s best young athletes with the competition keenly contested but friendly between athletes on the day.

A spokesman for Disability Sport Fife said: “Bell Baxter HS teacher Fiona Stewart who has travelled for many years with the Bell Baxter squad was thrilled that the pupils from north east Fife had been recognised in such a special way.”

The East Series is well supported by Fife secondary schools with departments for pupils with additional support needs.

Several Fife athletes won overall series medals this year and even more were well placed in the final round of the 2018/2019 series.

The event was organised by Scottish Disability Sport and Scottish Athletics.