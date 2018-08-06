Ben reaches the gold standard in a Scotland vest

Four Fife AC athletes were in action at the prestigious Celtic International in Grangemouth, which saw the next generation of Scottish athletes compete against the best young athletes from Northern Ireland and Wales.

Ben Sandilands claimed the gold medal in the U16 1500m, winning a slow and tactical race in 4.53 from Dylan McBride of Northern Ireland.

Ben’s victory was his second in less than a week, having also won his 800m heat at the Grangemouth Open Graded just three days earlier in an impressive personal best of 2.01.61.

This year, up and coming young Scottish athletes were given the opportunity to compete as part of the Scotland Futures team.

Representing the Scotland Futures team, Anna Hedley claimed the silver medal behind Scotland team mate Eloise Walker in the U18 3000m in 9.55.10, despite competing up an age group.

Also representing the Scotland Futures Team were Cameron Marshall, who placed fourth in the U18 100m in 11.49, and Robert Sparks, who placed fourth in the U18 1500m in 4.23.47. A spokesman for Fife AC said: “Congratulations to all four athletes and their coaches.”