Biggest game of season for the Blues

Beveridge Park has its game of the season this Saturday when the league-leading Kirkcaldy team play second-placed Hamilton, who have found a fine vein of form in recent weeks and overtaken three other promotion-chasing teams in that time.

Last week’s 38-7 win against Lasswade effectively knocked that side out of the promotion race. While it it will not be the case of the winner takes all in Hamilton’s case, it will be in Kirkcaldy’s, if three or more league points eventually separate the sides at the end.

There is that feeling about the game, as the Kirkcaldy club prepares for its biggest game in a long time. The match has been heavily promoted on social media and the visitors, as usual, will bring a healthy band of supporters.

The Blues currently lead the table by nine points from the Lanarkshire team, with each having two games left after Saturday.

In Kirkcaldy’s case, they still have to play Lasswade and West of Scotland, both at home while Hamilton have Peebles and Whitecraigs, also both at home.

Both Hamilton and Kirkcaldy are anxious to top the table at the end of the campaign and to finish second wouldn’t have the same ring, although it would take them into National 1.

With the Blues having led the league for almost all of the season, it would be something of an anti-climax to fail near the end.

When the sides met at Laigh Bent in early December, the Blues recovered from early setbacks in a storming finish to snatch a bonus point win at 24-18. That was the first win for the Blues in this particular fixture for nearly 10 years and it was certainly hard earned.

Overall, Hamilton have scored heavily since the turn of the years and will be set to dent the Blues’ championship hope.

Centre Josh Laird failed to make it for the Biggar game but head coach Quintan Sanft (above) is confident he will ready for Saturday. He is a bit more doubtful about tight head Marcus Salt.