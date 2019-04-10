Biggest Step Rock squad ever for SNAG champs

Step Rock had a team of swimmers who qualified for the SNAGs (Scottish National Age Group Champs) at Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

They swam in individual and team relay events - Isla T, Kayla, Anna and Maddy for the girls and for the boys Russell, Corey, Sam, Rowan, Finch and Fraser.

This was the biggest team Step Rock have ever sent to SNAGs and all down to the swimmers’ hard work in the pool and to all of the volunteer coaches who work so hard with them week in week out at East Sands.

On Wednesday, the club had an amazing start to the events when Corey, Fraser, Sam C, Rowan and Finch did the club proud with their team spirit and enthusiasm.

In the free relay, Corey, Fraser, Finch and Sam held their own against some much older boys as the youngest team to qualify in the event.

Corey had also qualified for an individual swim and came fifth in his heat for 100 backstroke and swam to a new pb.

For Friday, Isla T and Russell had qualified for individual swims - Isla in one of the hardest events in the pool – the 200 Fly.

Russell qualified for the fastest swim of the event - the 50 free - where every 1/100second counts.

They both swam brilliantly and enjoyed the experience.

Sunday was a great final day at SNAGS 2019 for Step Rock.

The team spirit shone through as Russell kicked off with another individual event he had qualified for – he swam a superb 100 free, cheered on poolside by the rest of the team and coaches.

This was followed by an amazing swim by the girls 4x100 free relay team Anna, Maddy, Kayla and Isla T who pushed every single length and bagged several pbs to take four seconds off their entry time.

Last up was the boys 4x100 medley relay - Corey, Finch, Sam and Fraser all had fantastic swims with the loudest ever support team spectating and poolside.

Second names not provided.