Birzins soaks up the buzz of play-off finals

Ricards Birzins is looking forward to his first play-off finals for three years.

Fife Flyers’ defenceman has been a fans favourite since signing in the summer from Manchester Storm.

The Latvian blueliner last enjoyed play-off action with Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL in 2015.

“Winning is always fun, especially when you have a great group of guys like we do this year,’’ he said. ‘‘It feels great!

‘‘I’m just happy to play in the play-offs because I haven’t been for the last two seasons I played.’’

Birzins admits it’s a different ball game to the regular season – and the games are played on the biggest stage.

“It’s fun for players and fans as well because everybody knows that it may be the last game, and every guy has to bring their best to the table,’’ he said.

“The playoff finals weekend is a lot different to other playoff hockey – it’s a one game series anything can happen. One mistake can cost dearly.

“Everybody knows their role in the team, and when a couple of guys got hurt different guys stepped up for them which is great.

“Todd and Jeff have had us mentally prepared us for every game each time, so it makes a bit easier for the players as well