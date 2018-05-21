Blackburn United 0-2 Thornton Hibs

Thornton Hibs visited New Murrayfield Park for the first and last time on Saturday as Blackburn are one of the Junior clubs who have chosen to move to the East of Scotland League next season.

And the visitors spoilt United’s last ever home game in the Juniors with a victory that was even more remarkable given how short-staffed they were.

Blackburn almost took a first-minute lead through James Mildrew with a shot from close range that Matthew Clark grasped firmly.

But Hibs responded and led on ten minutes through Adam Drummond who volleyed home Garry Thomson’s free-kick.

Ben Anthony came close to doubling this advantage shortly after but he was denied by a terrific flying save from Kyle Marley.

The United shot-stopper had to look lively again when Dean McMillan’s cross took a wicked deflection and would’ve dropped in at the back post had it not been for the agility of the former Thornton ‘keeper.

In the 26th minute, Jordan Bain let fly from distance. Clark managed to get something on the ball which fell handily for Richard Hutton but his effort drifted tamely wide.

Marley made another good save to deny Anthony in the 57th minute before Blackburn were reduced to ten men when James Martin received his second yellow card.

This handicap didn’t appear to affect the home side with Jimmy Shields coming to the Hibs’ rescue when he cleared a Bain shot off the line.

Marley had another good save from Thomson but the Hibs’ top scorer had the final say when he guided the ball into the unguarded net in the 85th minute after Raymond Crichton had picked him out with a perfect cross.

Thornton had already used two trialist subs – Fergus Mackie and Archie Watson – before 40 years old Graeme Dursley came on for the last minute, his first appearance since September 2011.

This victory allowed Thornton to move up to seventh spot ahead of a busy week when they will play Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

SM Electrical Services Hibs’ Man of the Match: Garry Thomson

Blackburn United: Marley, Townsley, Bain, Mildrew, Browne, Martin, Hutton, Young, Staniard, McDowall, Heath. Subs: Spence, Warren-Black, Campbell, King

Thornton Hibs: Clark, M.Robertson, McMillan, Shields, Shanks, A.Drummond, Crichton, S.Drummond, Ireland, Thomson, Anthony. Subs: Coleman, Mackie, Watson, Dursley.

Referee: Mr A.Grieve