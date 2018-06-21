Bloodoff: I didn’t consider going anywhere else

Evan Bloodoff has revealed that it was an easy decision to return to Fife Flyers for another season in the Elite League.

The 27-year-old Canadian was one of EIHL’s top forwards last season, with only a late season injury taking him out of the running to be the league’s top goalscorer.

His form could have resulted in him being a target for rival clubs, but Bloodoff admitted he had his heart set on a return to Fife.

“It wasn’t a hard decision for me to re-sign again for this season,” he told the Press.

“I was pretty set on coming back so I didn’t look too much into going anywhere else.

“I really enjoyed my time in Fife and, having a great coaching staff, I’m confident they will put together another solid group of guys that will give us a chance to win.”

Bloodoff’s debut season in the EIHL, his first venture outside North America, saw him grab 27 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances while helping Fife to their first Gardiner Conference title.

An ankle injury in February put him out of action and although Bloodoff attempted a brave return for the play-off quarter-final first leg against Manchester Storm, he was unable to complete the match and played no further part as the team made it to the finals weekend in Nottingham.

“The highs for me last season were winning the conference championship and I thought our team put together a pretty good season all together,” he said.

“The lows were getting injured and not being able to play finals weekend in Nottingham.

“It was difficult to be in the stands when we worked so hard to get to that point and not being able to contribute on the ice. “

The feisty winger, who was drafted by Phoenix Coyotes in 2009, has been undergoing rehabilition on his injury and is confident he will be fit and ready to hit the ice for the start of the new season.

“I’ve been working hard to get back to being healthy again and I’ve made some good progress,” he said.

“I look forward to coming back and starting training camp and I’m confident I will be ready and more than motivated to start the season.

“We will be looking to defend our conference title this season and I know the coaching staff and fans expect that from us.”