Blues aiming for some home comforts

Kirkcaldy return to Beveridge Park this Saturday for their first home National 1 game against Kelso (kick-off 3pm).

Although the new season is still in its infancy this is a fixture in which the Blues coaching team know that victory for their side is essential if it is to keep its head above water for the rest of the campaign.

Last Saturday the Tweedsiders started their season with a home 17-12 loss to Musselburgh with whom the Blues drew 33-33 in a pre-season friendly.

Of all the Border senior sides, Kirkcaldy have played Kelso more often that any other and have a respectable record.

Although Kelso won both games two years ago when both teams were in National 2, Kirkcaldy will look back more favourably on the occasion they met before that with the Blues having a 44-5 win at Beveridge Park in 2011.

There are unlikely to be any changes in the Kirkcaldy line-up.

Back rower Rhys Bonner is still a week away from regaining fitness while Chris Carey who came in on the wing against Selkirk probably did enough to retain a starting place.

The Blues only had four players on the bench at Selkirk whereas National 1 regulations permit sides to have five.

There were good reasons for this but most likely they will have full complement this week.

Kirkcaldy seconds had a torrid time at Stirling last Saturday but hope to have a much stronger squad this week when they entertain Carnoustie (kick-off 3pm).