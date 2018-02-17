Blues are confident but not complacent

League rugby returns this Saturday following the intrusion of National Cup fixtures last week.

Kirkcaldy are on their travels again for a short trip across the Forth to play Preston Lodge.

The Prestonpans side currently lie in tenth place in the National 2 table but will be encouraged by their recent results which have brought two comfortable home wins, compensating some what for a lack lustre start to the season.

During that time they suffered a 27-0 defeat at Beveridge Park.

Quintan Sanft and his coaching team, while in confident mood following their last gasp win at Cupar a fortnight ago, will certainly not take this game lightly.

After all, the Blues have only won once at Pennypit Park in the past 20 years.

That was two years ago when Kirkcaldy sneaked through after a late PL onslaught which would have earned a win but for a dropped ball and a three man overlap in waiting.

Almost exactly a year ago the Blues went down 35-26 at Pennypit after being caught short by a superior kicking game which fully exploited defensive shortcomings out wide.

There is much more steel in the Kirkcaldy set up this campaign and this resilience has carried them through several awkward patches, particularly at Howe of Fife in the last game.

While they lead the table by nine points from rapidly rising Lasswade, they will be intent on maintaining that differential before the Midlothian team comes to Beveridge Park on March 3.

Co-captain Greg Wallace is now free of suspension following his two week ban after being dismissed in the Whitecraigs game at the end of January.

Another who will be back in the side is stand off Craig Letham who had a run out in the seconds last week following his Australian trip.

Lock Scott Barclay, who did so well earlier in the season, has had a lengthy injury absence but returned for the seconds last week and impressed.

He may take a bench position this week.

Kirkcaldy seconds haven’t had long to bask in the glory over their thumping win against Morgan as they now meet another first VX in the shape of league leaders Hillfoots at Beveridge Park.

The standard kick-off time for the rest of the season has now returned to 3.00 p.m.