Blues boys are the magnificent seven

Kirkcaldy won their own sevens tournament at Beveridge Park last Saturday for the 12th time in all since James Heggie presented his trophy in 1950.

Even before the final there was a real whiff of excitement around after the ground with the Wolverines winning the plate competition.

This side, composed of Kirkcaldy veterans, sundry enthusiasts and promising youngsters, accustomed to early exits, surprised the crowd with a sparkling display against National 3 Perthshire, winning 47-14.

The competition held on an unusually late date at the end of April because of a clash with postponed league games was contested by eight sides in the two pool format with the two Kirkcaldy sides in separate pools.

Kirkcaldy vice-president Colin George who masterminded the tournament was in no doubt of the day’s success.

“The eight team arrangement with two pools of four followed by the cup and plate competitions worked well,” he said. “That meant that everyone had at least four games.

“There was competiton all through with no outstanding team demolishing anything which came in their path. The two Kirkcaldy teams may both have won silverware but rugby was the real winner at the end.”

Apart from Finlay Smith who will be unavailable, head coach Quintan Sanft chose a squad of players who are unlikely to play in this Saturday’s concluding league game against West of Scotlan.

This group of players, most of whom had little first team experience had all the necessary sevens skills to win the tournament and in Smith they had the Player of the Tournament.

When the Blues kicked off against Perthshire underfoot conditions were close to perfect but a brisk east wind made it a chilly day for the crowd.

In the opening tie the Blues dominated possession against Perthshire and despite conceding 19 points thoroughly deserved their 38-19 win. Meanwhile Wolverines had an exciting draw 17-17 with St Andrews University.

In the early stages of the tournament the team which impressed most was the guest side representing the charity TryUmph For Teenage Cancer (TFC). No one was surprised when they comfortably made their way to final demolishing Dunfermline in the semi.

The Blues proceeded through their three pool ties without too much trouble to the semi finals where there they met St Andrews Uni.

Kirkcaldy had a straight forward win scoring five tries in the process.

Before the final tie the plate tournament was completed with the Wolverines having their 15 minutes in the sun and a 43-14 win against Perthshire. The star man for the Wolverines was winger Gavin Welsh.

In the final, TFC had no answer to Kirkcaldy in a 38-15 win for the hosts.

After the final the cup and medals were presented by Kirkcaldy vice-presidents Colin George and Graeme Hannah.