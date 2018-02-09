Blues enjoying the view from the top

With a round of the National Cup scheduled for this Saturday Kirkcaldy have a blank week having been eliminated from the competition back in August.

Their next league fixture is an away game at Preston Lodge on February 17.

Over the years the Pennypit venue has proved to be an awkward one for Kirkcaldy teams and head coach Quintan Sanft will be glad of a week off so that the many knocks sustained in the Howe game will have more time to recover.

The Blues now lead National 2 by 11 points over their nearest challengers, Dumfries Saints, but are far from indulging in any sort of complacency

In the words of the old football managerial cliché, they are taking it game by game. So the focus for the present is on the upcoming game in Prestonpans.

Spirits are high in the Kirkcaldy camp at present, buoyed by the dramatic come back at Cupar.

A Facebook post last Sunday from prop Danny Jennings seems to sum up the camaraderie around Beveridge Park at present.

“Woke up this morning, sore. But happy as Larry. We have something special here. Let’s keep it going”.

Kirkcaldy 2nd XV, with recent defeats behind them, have slipped into the relegation zone in Caledonia (Midlands) Division 2.

This Saturday they have a home fixture (kick-off 3pm) against the side immediately below them, Morgan Rugby. They beat the Dundee side back in October and will have to repeat that victory to ensure their status in this league.