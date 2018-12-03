Bo’ness Dev 10-54 Glenrothes Dev

Despite starting the game shorthanded, the hosts held their own for the first few minutes but gradually the Reds took control. The opening try saw Sam Duncan touch down behind the posts to finish off a move which had seen the ball passed across the width of the pitch and then back inside from Derek Mitchell to Duncan.

Try number two was not long delayed when Young got a toe to the ball, prodding it past the last line of defence and he won the race to touch down near the posts. The bonus point try followed when Duncan passed to Kyle McIntosh who was tap tackled just short. The full back picked himself up and dived over. McIntosh’s kick was unsuccessful.

With five league points pretty well assured, Glenrothes lent a couple of their replacements to their hosts but initially they made little difference as Young added his second try to the right of the posts.

Bo’ness responded before the break when the home stand off hit the line at pace and broke through a couple of ineffective tackles to record their opening score. The same player converted, having seen two earlier penalty attempts fly wide.

Glenrothes added a sixth try when Guthrie picked up the ball from the scrum and dived over the line giving the Glens a 40-7 lead. They added a further two tries courtesy of McIntosh in a scrappy second half. Bo’ness failed to score another try but added a penalty in a 10-54 win for Glens.

Next week the firsts face bottom of the table Harris while the seconds are at Perthshire.