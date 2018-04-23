Bo'ness United 4-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

Looking to build on their last outing after a win at Sauchie, Kennoway Star Hearts travelled to Bo’ness for their first visit to Newtown Park.

So often this season good periods of play have been undone when the other sides step up their physicality and use a more direct approach. Bo’ness had the advantage with some towering players dominating any high ball all over the pitch.

The first warning sign arrived in the 20th minute when Craig had to clear a header off the line. However two minutes later, an almost identical set piece saw the opening goal.

A corner from Stevenson was headed goalwards only for Paterson to make an instinctive save, however, Campbell was on hand to smash the ball home from a few yards out.

Set piece delivery and marking were causing concern as Bo’ness then had another headed effort cleared again by Craig.

But the hosts didn’t have to wait too long for the second goal arriving on the half hour mark as Campbell rose above a static KSH defence to power in his second of the game.

KSH gave themselves a lifeline five minutes before the break when M.Gay collected Muir’s through ball and cleverly clipped it past Murphy.

However, they fell further behind when Millar’s flick from a free kick was enough to send the ball beyond Paterson and several players trying to clear it on the line after the restart.

The visitors responded by swinging in a decent ball into the box from a free kick on the far side but it was easily cleared and the follow up shot from McGowan sailed over the crossbar from 20 yards.

Then a header from C,Gay saw the home ‘keeper scrambling as the ball just narrowly missed the target.

Kennoway tried to get the next goal to give themselves hope but it looked a tough ask against a resolute Bo’ness back line.

With 12 minutes remaining the icing on the cake for the home side came with the goal of the day. A free kick, 30 yards from goal, saw Gray hit a howitzer of a shot into the roof of the net leaving Paterson helpless.

A goal that ensured the points after a clinical display in taking their chances when they came along for the home side.

It could have been more for Bo’ness but for the heroics on the goal line by Doig as he cleared after Millar’s shot looked to be heading towards the net.

They were a flurry of corners for KSH in the closing minutes but they could not make anything from them as the referee blew for time and a convincing win for the home side.

KSH: Paterson, McGowan, Doig, Brewster, Craig, Muir, C.Gay, Rolland, Band, M.Gay, Shaw, Subs: Young, Johnstone, Collins, Lindsay.

KSH have a crucial game against Forfar West End at home tonight (Wednesday), kick off 6.45pm before hosting leaders Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday. kick off 2.30pm.