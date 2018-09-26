Bobby Jones trophy won by town’s golfers

A dozen golfers from the St Andrews New Club swatted aside an Irish challenge on their way to claiming the Bobby Jones Cup.

The competition is now in its 12th year after being created by Caoimhan Considine (Ireland) and Mike Stevenson (New Club).

This year’s event was played over the New and Jubilee courses, with a resulting victory for the Scottish team.

The Scots took a slight lead of one point after the day one fourball matches on the New Course but followed up with a resounding overall result of 11 to 7 points after the day two singles on the Jubilee.

In his winning speech at the presentation dinner, the Scottish captain, Barrie Moran, echoed the sentiments of all the participating golfers by emphasising the fellowship and camaraderie values of – Bobby Jones – who 60 years ago this year was granted the Freedom Of The City of St Andrews.

Barrie congratulated his players and thanked the staff at the New Club for their help and support and, in particular, secretary/manager, Mark Richardson for his continued organisation of the event.

In recognition of – and as a testimonial to – their initiative and ongoing development of the event, the Ireland captain, Diarmuid Considine, presented the winning side with a gift, a framed Carnoustie Open flag autographed by Tom Watson, who recently became Honorary Member of the New Club.

Pictured is the majority of the winning side: Ian McIntosh, Andy Killean, Mike Stevenson, Scott Reith, Frank Moran, Derek Batchelor (kissing the cup), captain Barrie Moran (holding the cup), Nick Randerson, Graham Dalton.