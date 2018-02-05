Boccia: Tyler McLelland gets green light to return to action

Promising boccia star Tyler McLelland has been given the go-ahead to return to training after undergoing surgery.

Tyler, from Glenrothes, was given the green light by his consultant after a long period of rehabilitation and rest.

Coach Emma (Tyler’s mum) had a full and well thought out programme ready for him on his return. The Auchmuty High School pupil has had little chance to train with his new Spanish boccia balls purchased with funding from the Order of St John in Fife.

After only a few sessions it was noted that he was throwing as well as ever and cannot wait for the competition season to start.

Richard Brickley, Disability Sport Fife president said: “Fife Sports and Leisure Trust and in particular the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre have been massively supportive of the young Disability Sport Fife member since he was first introduced to the game less than two years ago.

“The most recent supportive measure by the FSLT is to agree to a boccia court being laid in the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre for Tyler to use in training.

“Tyler has been identified by DSF as a young boccia player of considerable promise. Coach Emma is signed up for a UKCC Level 1 boccia course this year having completed her Leaders award last year. Team McLelland will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in national boccia in years to come.

“Tyler competes in the BC4 class, the same class as Rio Paralympian Kieran Steer from Crossgates, who recently retired from the sport.”