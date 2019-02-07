Bogey free opening round for Connor Syme in Australia

Drumoig’s Connor Syme made a steady start Down Under as he started his 2019 campaign.

The ISPS Handa Vic Open is the 23-year-old’s first competitive golf event of the new year.

Throughout the winter Connor has been back in Fife working on his game with dad and coach Stuart, and there were signs that things are going into the right direction in his opening 18 holes.

Played during the early hours of Thursday morning our time, Connor carded a bogey free round.

He picked up one birdie on his way to a -1 score.

Connor is part of a large Scottish contingent playing at the event , held over two courses - the Beach Course and the Creek Course.

Grant Forrest, David Drysdale, David Law, Bob MacIntyre and Liam Johnston are aiming to make their mark as the tournament goes into the weekend.

Full scoring available at www.europeantour.com