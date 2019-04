Cupar Curling Club held their end of season bonspiel at Kinross Curling.

Four rinks competed to win The President’s Quaich in a format where each player plays two ends in each rink position.

The winner was Craig Mackay who beat John Cochrane by four shots while Dave Lister beat Peter Manson by two shots.

After the competition, a soup and sandwich meal was enjoyed then the club president John Cochrane presented the season’s trophies.

A full run down of the winners is in sports classified.