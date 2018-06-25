Boxer Eftychia Kathopouli gets off to winning start on professional debut

Glenrothes boxer Eftychia Kathopouli got her professional career off to the perfect start when she defeated Domenika Novotna on points at the SSC Hydro last Saturday night.



Eftychia, who came over from Greece three years ago, had only previously fought in amateur contests.

However, the former Scottish amateur champion had shown her potential in various tournaments to gain the opportunity to fight in the undercard of the Josh Taylor v Viktor Postal fight.

Her coach and manager Glenrothes Boxing Club’s Steven McGuire said the Scottish featherweight titleholder in 2016 and 2017 would be tested against the “experienced” Czech Republic boxer Domenika.

In the end, Eftychia proved too strong for her opponent winning every round 10-9 to secure victory by 40 points to 36.

McGuire said: “Effy boxed a very good girl Novotna from the Czech Republic at super featherweight level.

“Novotna never stopped coming forward trying to give Effy problems.

“But Effy always beat her to the jab.

“Effy was always one step in front of her opponent, hitting her with every combination under the sun.

“It was a very good win on points 40-36 for Effy against an experienced girl.

“Summing everything up. Effy boxed to orders and it was a very good win for her.”

The fights are coming thick and fast for Eftychia.

She will go into her next bout on July 20 in Dudley with confidence and belief after this morale-boosting debut win over the Czech Novotna.