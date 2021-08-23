Boxing Scotland pick Kirkcaldy club for new promotional film

Champion boxer Stephen Simmons at Kingdom Boxing Club.

Boxing Scotland had wanted the filming to be in a ‘real’ boxing gym rather than their own higher-tech performance centre in Glasgow and the Kirkcaldy club more than satisfied those requirements at their Rosslyn Street HQ.

EBG’s newest coaches are Ricky Burns, who is the only Scottish boxer and one of only three in Britain to have won World titles in three weight divisions, and former IBF European; WBC International Silver and Celtic Cruiserweight Champion, Stephen Simmons.

Both were impressed by the Kirkcaldy club’s facilities and commented that it was one of the best club gyms in the country.

Club Secretary George Forrrester said he was delighted to be able to accommodate the national squad and added that the visit had been a huge morale boost for the club after a particularly testing period for everyone at the club.

“Obviously the last 18 months have been difficult for everyone,” he said.

“We, as an amateur sports club, have been hit with closure, training outdoors only and training indoors but numbers and activities limited.

"But things are just getting a bit better and getting back to some sort of 'normal'.

“Hopefully we will see competitive boxing in the near future.”