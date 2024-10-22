Glenrothes Boxing Club celebrating after winning three medals at novice championships

Glenrothes Boxing Club’s Aaron Weir, left, at Boxing Alliance Scotland’s inaugural novice championships in Dundee at the weekend (Photo: Boxing Alliance Scotland)

​Glenrothes Boxing Club are celebrating after punching above their weight by coming away from their sport’s first national championships of their kind with two gold medals and a bronze.

​Aaron Weir and Ira Tasinga brought back golds from Boxing Alliance Scotland’s inaugural novice championships at Dundee’s Change Centre at the weekend and Tyler Edwards picked up a bronze.

Aaron, 14, and Tyler, 12, were competing as schoolboys and Ira, 15, as a junior.

Head coach Stevie McGuire said the club hadn’t really known what to expect going into the championships with them being the first of their type, so he was delighted to see the three boys, all from Glenrothes, return with medals.

Glenrothes Boxing Club’s Ira Tasinga, left, at Boxing Alliance Scotland’s inaugural novice championships in Dundee at the weekend (Photo: Boxing Alliance Scotland)

“We are super-proud of these boys,” he said. “It’s a great start to their boxing careers.

“We didn’t really know how we’d get on because there were quite a few clubs there and more than 200 boxers in different weight categories.

“Ira boxed once as he got a bye to his final and Aaron and Tyler both boxed twice.

“Aaron won his first one on a unanimous decision and the referee stopped the contest in his second one, the final.

Glenrothes Boxing Club’s Tyler Edwards, right, at Boxing Alliance Scotland’s inaugural novice championships in Dundee at the weekend (Photo: Boxing Alliance Scotland)

“Ira boxed well. He lost the second round – I don’t know why; he must have switched off – but he came back and he won it on a points decision by 4-1.

“Tyler won his first fight on a unanimous decision but I thought the other guy was just a bit too much for him in his final and he had a sore hand so I took him out after the first round.

“We’re over the moon for the guys. Every one of them is buzzing. They’re all doing well.”

Aaron was up against Dundee’s Lucas Thompson in his final after seeing off Inverclyde Boxing Club’s Jude McLellan in a semi-final and Ira took on Glasgow Boxing Academy’s Ilyas Jackson in his.

Next up for the club’s three medallists is their Melvich Place club’s home show on Sunday, November 10, at the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation Club in South Street in Glenrothes. Featuring 14 fights, that starts at 1pm and tickets are £40. See the club’s Facebook page for further information.

That show will be followed by a training and sparring camp south of the border in Newcastle later in November.