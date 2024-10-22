​Glenrothes kickboxer Trent McLachlan goes for gold at world championships in Germany

Glenrothes kickboxer Trent McLachlan in Frankfurt in Germany this month

​Glenrothes youngster Trent McLachlan proved himself to be a golden boy at the latest International Combat Organisation kickboxing championships in Germany.

​The ten-year-old won two gold medals and a bronze competing at this month’s Frankfurt championships as part of a Scottish team alongside members of kickboxing clubs in Glasgow, Dundee and Fraserburgh.

Trent, a pupil at St Paul’s RC Primary School in Glenrothes, has been kickboxing for the last two years, training at Perth’s Style Combat Fitness with coach Ryan Lyall.

The youngster was delighted to return home with medals to show for his trip, according to dad Jamie McLachlan.

“He was absolutely buzzing,” he said.

“He’d been putting a lot of effort in his training in the build-up to that tournament and it was a big experience for him going to Frankfurt and representing Scotland.

“He competed really well in his eight fights over the weekend in various different rounds.

“It was the first major tournament abroad he’s competed in.”

Trent entered four categories all together for youngsters aged ten to 12 weighing 35kg to 40kg, picking up medals in all but one of them, his golds being for K1 and ring continuous.

Next up for the Fifer is a Scottish title fight at the end of November at a venue to be confirmed, and that will be followed by a four-nations tournament in Wales in February.

“He loves it,” his dad added. “He’s in the gym three or four times a week training.

“It’s been a great experience for him being from a small place like Glenrothes and getting to go out and represent Scotland overseas.

“He’s made loads of friends through kickboxing and it’s a great way for him to be active, and there are things he can take from martial arts and apply to all aspects of life, resilience and discipline and all that kind of stuff, and that’s been good for him.”