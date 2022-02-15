Runners up medals for Kingdom Boxing Club fighters

James Fish of Kingdom Boxing Club.

63.5kg Elite boxer David Fleming boxed on three consecutive days to fight his way to the final.

First opponent on Friday in the quarter final bout was Ben Dorward from Skyaxe Boxing Club of Dundee who could not match the Kirkcaldy boxer’s strength and speed over the three rounds.

Next up on Saturday in the semi was another boxer from Skyaxe, Kieran Flynn, who was on the receiving end of two standing eight counts and finally being saved by the referee stopping the contest in the second round.

In the final on Sunday Fleming was up against Lokman Bendaoud of Byron Boxing Club in Aberdeen and what a fight it was.

With two boxers that had boxed the day before the spectators thought they might be in for a tired, lacklustre performance but were they wrong – both boxers went toe to toe for three rounds with the crowd cheering them on.

They both received standing counts from the referee but in the end it was the Aberdeen boxer who had his hand raised to win the gold medal by a split decision, leaving Fleming having to settle for the silver, but hats off to two warriors who showed great sportsmanship and respect for each other after the fight.

75kg Youth boxer James Fish who won his bout last weekend to make the semi final on Saturday against Kris Young of Midlothian club MacTaggart Scott.

This was a battle between two big middleweights both going into the last round with everything to go for and it was the Kingdom boxer who had his hand raised to a rapturous noise from the crowd.

The referee commented on Facebook that this was probably the best bout he saw in the whole championships.

Fish now faced Luke Hughes of Newarthill Boxing Club on Sunday in the final, again another hard fought contest with both boxers having success in landing scoring shots and both coming out in the last round with the gold medal in their grasp.

But it was the Newarthill boxer who had his hand raised winning by a very narrow points decision.

67kg Youth boxer JM Crombie was next to represent the Club against John McKinnel of Solway Spartans BC from Annan.

Crombie boxed clever keeping to his game plan to keep out of trouble, moving in range landing scoring punches and then back out using the ring to his advantage and running out as winner after the three rounds in this semi final.

Next day he was up against Aidan Williamson of Lochee Boxing Club from Dundee.

This was a clash of styles and the Dundee boxer was determined not to let Crombie settle into his rhythm and it was well matched and a close split decision win for Williamson, with a silver medal for Crombie – and Kingdom’s third.

75kg Elite category B boxer James McLaren won the previous weekend to make it to the semi final against Ryan Cannon of Greenock Boxing Club.

McLaren was having to work hard trying to get under his taller opponent’s longer reach and work his way to fight inside.

This was another battle of styles with both boxers having success and working hard for three fast paced rounds with the Greenock boxer coming out on top and progressing to the final.

71kg Elite category A boxer Alex Mackay was beaten in his quarter final by Alexander Wyllie of Edge Boxing Club from Dunfermline and 71kg Elite category B boxer Daryl Gray lost his semi final to Ross Doig of Cain BC Aberdeen.

Both the Kingdom boxers had the better style and composure and had to chase their opponents who were on their back feet for the whole of the three rounds.

Their opponents using counter punching styles and when in close contact using spoiling tactics by holding on, but boxing scoring is subjective and the judges preferred the counter punch tactics to the dismay of many in attendance.