Scottish final for Kingdom boxer Fleming

The much anticipated championships were held at the Ravenscraig Leisure Facility in Motherwell.

It was the first such meeting for two years and only the second Boxing Scotland championships in the last 18 months due to Covid.

Fleming was due to box Bruce Mills from Skyax Gym of Dundee in a quarter final bout on Saturday but the Dundee boxer, who passed the medical and made weight on the scales, pulled out 30 minutes before the bout was due to start giving the Kirkcaldy fighter a win by walk-over to progress to the semi-final.

No reason was given for Mills’ unexpected withdrawal.

In the semi-final Fleming was up against opponent Declan Reilly from Rob Roy BC of Glasgow, who had won his quarter-final bout on the day before.

Fleming started out the more authorative, coming forward keeping his opponent on the back foot, the Glasgow boxer had a few good spells but on the whole the first two rounds were went to the Kingdom boxer.

Round three was a better matched round with both boxers stepping up the pace to try and impress the judges but at the bell it was Fleming who had his hand raised, winning on all five judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.