Two out of three for Kingdom Boxing Club

Daryl Gray, Mathew Fleming, Aidan Grubb and JM Crombie.

First up representing Kingdom was light middleweight Daryl Gray against Ben Millar of the home Skyaxe gym. At the first bell Daryl came out the corner at speed putting pressure on the Dundee boxer, working under his long reach defence to land shots to the body and head of his opponent.

The contest was the same for three rounds with Gray continuing to push forward on the front foot with the home boxer trying to catch the Kingdom boxer with counter punches as he was working his way in.

Gray had the more success winning every round on the judges’ scorecards to have his hand raised as the winner by unanimous decision.

Next up in the penultimate fight of the evening was light welterweight Adian Grubb who was against Kieran Flynn, another Skyaxe boxer.

This was a hard, fast paced fight for all three rounds with the two boxers going toe-to-toe at spells and both having success in the exchanges.

Going into the last round it was anyone’s fight but the Kingdom fighter dug in deep and came out of the exchanges on top with the cleaner, heavier shots an was announced as the majority verdict winner.

Time for the ‘Top of the Bill’ contest and Kingdom’s Scottish welterweight silver medallist JM Crombie was up against Skyaxe home favourite Jake Shaw, a big ask for a young boxer stepping up to the occasion.

Crombie came out to the bell trying to blank out everything and just concentrate on his boxing and the task in hand.

He was a little conservative trying to feel his way around and settle into his style while being pressed by the attacking home boxer and probably just lost the first round.

After a pep talk from coach Mathew Fleming during the break Crombie came out fired up for the second round and started to test the Dundee boxer capitalising on forced mistakes as Shaw began to show signs of fatigue.

Crombie’s hard training and stamina resulted in a strong finish and a better round.

It was all to go for as the bell rang to start the final round of the night.

Both boxers gave their all but as the round progressed they tired following the previous fast paced and physical rounds. both slugging it out right to the final bell.

Unfortunately Crombie couldn’t make it a treble of wins for the Kirkcaldy club and it was the Dundee boxer who had his hand raised as the winner, but he can be proud of his performance and move on to the next fight taking positives from the experience gained on this occasion.