Brindle wins Scottish canal title
The Scottish international outfished nine other competitors in the event held in tricky conditions on the Forth & Clyde Canal at Haggs.
Brindle hooked into 420g of fish - that's less than 1lb - with Mark Lyons second on 305g.
Most of Bridle’s catch were roach and came in the first 30 minutes of the match, the chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Anglers (SFCA) finding a pocket of roach.
He then hung on by adding a few perch.
Darrin Ferguson, president of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club (ELCAC), was third with just 90g with Andrew Potts fourth on 60g and Brian Wallace fifth on 20g.
Rosalind Cassidy, another member of the ELCAC was sixth with 10g.
Brindle said: “After a night with single figure temperatures and bright sunshine for most of the match, bites were very hard to come by despite the generous pegging.”
