Burntisland pupils sprint to success

A team of superfit P6 and P7 youngsters from Burntisland Primary have been crowned Regional Indoor Athletics champions.

They defeated schools from Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Dundee to come first in the competition held in Dundee.

Having qualified in December, then going on to win the Fife Finals in January, the 11 boys and 13 girls went to Dundee having never reached that stage of the contest before.

Despite a very high standard they were judged the best after an exciting and competitive morning.

They took part in a range of events including running, javelin, long jump, triple jump, vertical jump, ball push and speed bounce.

Murron Hamilton, team captain, said: “We’re delighted to win. After months of working together, coaching and staying positive, winning was the cherry on the cake.”

Daniel Hubbard, teacher and team coach, added: “I could not be prouder of them, they put so much into this and they are a credit to the school.”