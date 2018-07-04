Caitlyn will help mould youth sport

A local coach is set to play a key role in developing sport in Scotland over the next two years as part of the Young People’s Sports Panel (YPSP).

Caitlyn Rice from Wormit has been selected from 156 applicants to be part of the fourth panel.

Led by sportscotland and supported by Young Scot, the YPSP provides a national platform to represent a voice for young people from across Scotland to influence and shape the future of sport in Scotland and raise the profile of sport.

Caitlyn, along with the 18 other panel members, will have the opportunity over the next two years to have their views heard and valued and the chance to influence decision making and drive change in Scottish sport.

A recruitment process began in January when applications were submitted by 156 young people between the ages of 14-23 years old from across Scotland.

In March 102 were selected interviewed by a team of experts, from which 38 candidates were selected for a second interview, which included a group session, an individual challenge and a formal interview ahead of the final 19 being confirmed in June.

Caitlyn (15) who coaches under-13s for AM Soccer and volunteers at Wormit Primary School, wants to encourage more young people to try sport after seeing first hand how much it can help people.

She said: “Sport can really help people develop. It can help them gain confidence and can be a release for many people, it can take them away from difficulties they may be facing and they can focus just on the sport for a while.

“I felt very lucky when I found out I had won a place on the panel.

“I was shocked that out of the 156 applicants I had got a place and I am excited to get started.”

The young people will have a busy two years. They will continue to sit on the panel for the School Sport Awards and help schools implement the programme. In September they will come together for a residential meeting.