Calum returns home and bids for a Scottish Open place

Kinross golfer Calum Hill is aiming to follow up his US Open heroics by qualifying for next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Hill, who was raised locally and went to Kinross High School before moving to America, made the cut in last month’s tough US Open at Shinnecock Hills after qualifying for the season’s second major.

And this weekend he joins PGA Professionals, other US-based Scots and a group of amateurs, at a Scottish Open qualifier at Longniddry.

Being staged for the fourth year in a row in order to give Scottish players a chance to play in their home Open, four spots will be up for grabs in the 36-hole contest, with the lucky quartet joining a star-studded field at the £5.5 million Rolex Series at Gullane next week.

“I’m feeling very good about the Scottish Open qualifier,” said Hill, who played his junior golf at Aberdour and Muckhart before taking his game to a new level during a stint at Western New Mexico University.

“I feel very fortunate to have received an invitation for this event from Aberdeen Standard Investments and I’m ready to capitalise on this opportunity.”

Hill was delighted to make the cut on his major debut before finishing 61st behind back-to-back winner Brooks Koepka.

“I have never played Longniddry before, but I’ve heard it’s a great track that is quite scoreable.

“To qualify for the Scottish Open would be one of the best achievements in my golfing career so far. In fact, I’d definitely say it would be my proudest moment.”

Also in the line-up are former European Tour card holders Craig Lee, Jamie McLeary, Duncan Stewart, Peter Whiteford, Jack Doherty, Steven O’Hara and Lloyd Saltman while the amateurs bidding to secure a dream week at Gullane include Sam Locke (Stonehaven), Calum Fyfe (Cawder), Darren Howie (Peebles), Will Porter (Carnoustie) and James Wilson (Balmore).

Martin Gilbert, Co-Chief Executive of Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “The Scottish Open qualifier has proven to be a great success with promising Scottish golfers and we look forward to building on that at Longniddry. Aberdeen Standard Investments is pleased to offer four up-and-coming Scottish golfers the chance to play in their home Open.”