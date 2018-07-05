Cameron smashes through his targets at Scottish Open

Bell Baxter HS teenager Cameron Hemphill headed to the Scottish Open at Tollcross with realistic goals and a determination to chip away at his own personal best long course times.

Cameron began his tough few days with the 100m freestyle on Thursday evening.

The Ladybank youngster succeeded in lowering his PB from 1.22.53 to 1.18.35 in the morning heat, shaving a little more off in the evening final. A new PB of 1.18.08 was considered an excellent start to his most challenging meet of the season so far.

The Friday programme included the 400m free and 100m back.

In his first ever long course 400m free Cameron set a time of 6.00.43, improving to 6.00.34 in the final. In the 100m back, Cameron again set a PB of 1.44.62, improving a little to 1.44.2 in the final.

Cameron was a little disappointed with these times as he had set a 400m short course PB of 5.47.27 at the InCas distance meet the previous month.

Similarly he had also swum a few seconds faster for the backstroke in short course time trials. His coach and supporters did however explain that his swims were excellent and he had to factor in the relentless heat at the meet and that these were new long course experiences, in some instances.

Cameron saved the best for Saturday when he travelled to the west with a long course PB of 37.62 and a short course PB of 38.47 for 50m freestyle. The evening before he informed his parents that he would not be happy unless he swam under 35 seconds.

An ambitious target time perhaps but who would doubt this highly committed and determined young Fife physically disabled swimmer.

Not surprisingly Cameron set a time of 34.27 in the morning heat and in the final he didn’t seem too disappointed when he added 0.08 seconds.

Stuart Bizzarri from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, as well as coach Garrie Roberts at InCas, are supporting Cameron with strength and conditioning advice and as with his swim training he has launched himself into Stuart’s programme with 100 per cent commitment.