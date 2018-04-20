Can you nominate a sporting hero in Fife?

Fife is awash with great sporting talent – and Kingdom FM Local Hero awards honour the best of the best.

The annual awards ceremony pays tribute to groups and individuals who have made their mark across many different sections of our community, and the sports category is one of the most diverse.

And YOUR nominations will determine who lifts the Sports Person of the Year award, sponsored by Farmer Autocare.

You don’t need to have an Olympian in the family to put someone forward – this category is there to recognise the real dedication and commitment they have shown to their chosen sport.

That was illustrated last year when winner, Jodie Chalk, actually missed out on the red carpet VIP night as she was competing.

Jodie won the domestic and CB500 racing championships in 2016 at Knockhill and East Fortune taking lap records at both circuits

She also finished third in the prestigious British championships winning the British CB500 thunder sport and grand prix at Donnington Park

In 2016, the honour went to Kieran Steer who exc els in the sport of boccia.

Kieran, who has peripheral neuropathy, was first introduced to the sport in 2010 through an event staged by Disability Sport Fife (DSF).

Kieran quickly moved up the ranks, and, in 2013, was selected to be part of the GB squad following his involvement in the fast track talent programme.

Sport is one of 13 categories which will be revealed at the awards dinner later this year.

Nominations for all are now open.

Among the 13 categories, are fundraising, top school, child, volunteer and carer of the year, as well as awards for our sports stars and best businesses.

The Local Hero Awards are in their 11th year, and, during that time, have honoured many groups and individuals.

Some 420 Fifers have been short listed and celebrated for their selfless work in our schools, workplaces, communities and homes.

