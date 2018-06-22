Carlo Finucci returns for third season with Fife Flyers

Carlo Finucci is set to return to Fife Flyers for the club’s landmark 80th anniversary season.

The man whose stunning overtime goal took Flyers into the championship finals in the most dramatic style possible is back for his third successive season in a gold, white and blue jersey.

Carlo Finucci'', Fife Flyers 2018 (Pic: David Wardle)

Finucci was one of the stand-out skaters last season as Flyers captured their first EIHL-era silverware and rode high in the standings.

His 62-point haul included a number of crucial goals – including the overtime strike against Manchester Storm which capped one of the greatest comebacks to send Flyers to the finals weekend at Nottingham in April.

READ MORE Carlo Finucci’s story

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, described him as ‘‘a go-to player’’ and one that was key to the team’s momentum.

He said: “He really worked hard off the ice to get in shape to play big minutes, and his production last year was a direct result of how he managed himself off the ice.

“He not only produced from an offensive point of view, he was one of the team’s best penalty killers and we will be counting on him to bring the same this season.”

Finucci will again be expected to play a lead role in the club’s line-up across season 2018-19 which starts with a six-team tournament ahead of the EIHL action.

Signed from Swindon Wildcats in 2016/17, Finucci has played in five hockey leagues, including the ECHL with Las Vegas Wranglers, and is looking forward to returning to the dressing-room in Kirkcaldy.

Newly married Finucci said: “I am looking forward to bringing my game to another level and improving on what I accomplished over the last two seasons.

“It’s going to be good to see some friends and familiar faces, but most importantly, playing in front of the amazing Flyers fans.”

“My wife and I can’t wait to get over there and get the season started.”

Flyers open their season with the 4 Nations Cup, a new competition in collaboration with Manchester Storm. It brings Danish sides Alborg Pirates and Odense Bulldogs to the UK along with German side Eispiraten Crimmitschau.

The sixth club, SC Riessersee, have now been replaced by fellow German club Tölzer Löwen after the original invitees dropped out of their league with no indication of their plans for 2018-19.

The competition takes place in Kirkcaldy and Manchester with a host of games scheduled between August 22 and September 2.

It will be the most comprehensive pre-season Flyers have yet undertaken since joining the EIHL.