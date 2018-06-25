Carole conquers West Highland Way

Falkland Trail Runners’ were well represented at events over the past week with the leading performance coming from ultra runner Carole Mowbray.

Carole was the first over-50 finisher in the gruelling 95 miles West Highland Way Ultra Race from Milngavie to Fort William.

Carole Mowbray with her prize for 1st over-50 at the West Highland Way race (picture: Gordon Donnachie)

She finished in 23 hours 14 minutes 19 seconds and was also placed fourth female overall. Finishing just ahead of Carole was fellow Skwerl Martyn Neilson who crossed the finish line in 23h 11m 21s.

Glorious sunshine welcomed just under 200 runners to Lochore Meadows Country Park for the annual Benarty Gala Trail Race on Sunday. It was a hugely successful event for the Falkland Trail Runners who were well represented at the event.

The Skwerls were led home by Markinch member Gordon Mathieson who was the overall winner of the race covering the 5.5 miles course of trails and woodland paths in 27m 03s, he was followed across the finish line by Glenrothes athlete Chris Russell who was representing the Leven Las Vegas Club who was runner up with Fife AC’s Stephen Clark in third place.

The Falkland club also had a few category winners in the race, Zoey Johnston finished 5th female and leading over-40 with Lyle Allan the first home in the male over-60 age group. Glenrothes member Beccy Clark was first female junior.

Winner of the female category was unattached runner Jacqueline MacIntyre in 32m 15s. FTR results were.

1 Gordon Mathieson 27:03, 5 Bryan Innes 00:29:22, 6 Mark Webster 30:02, 25 Mark Western 33:18, 27 Mike Murdoch 33:29, 32 Kevin Murray 34:05, 37 Zoey Johnston 34:29, 38 Andy Harley 34:34, 39 Lyle Allan 34:43, 45 Susanne Lumsden 35:25, 69 Kevin Funnell 38:12, 78 Beccy Clark 38:50, 83 John Clark 39:33, 85 Andrew Cameron 39:42, 87 Paul Sutherland 39:59, 97 Stuart Bruce 40:47, 98 Karen Bayne 40:53, 116 Bill Duff 43:34, 131 Keith Campbell 45:36,143 Annie Gibson 46:55,161 Rosemary Lee 50:40, 164 Allan Sheret 51:23, 168 John Lee 52:26, 175 Alexa Tweddle 54:18 176 Michelle Chisholm 54.18.

Club members were also out and about in the hills, Daniel Kershaw and Iain Simpson contested the Lairig Ghru race which takes the runners across the Cairngorms while Russ Valentine took part in the Creag Choinnich race which is the oldest recorded hill race dating back to 1064, Russ completed the 3.7k course in 29 minutes 44 seconds.

FTR results from the midweek Ravenscraig Mile in Kirkcaldy were 10 Dave Clark 5.29,12 Mike Murdoch 5.42,19 Kevin Murray 5.57,25 Ross Mcarthur 6.20,37 Becky Clark 6.45,40 Paul Sutherland 6.54,45 Jacqueline Cook 8.03